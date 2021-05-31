Three drug peddlers arrested with cannabis, poppy straw

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Padyarna and Ramsoo Police arrested three drug peddlers along with cannabis and poppy straw.

According to SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Batt, a team from Police Post Padyarna led by SI Qasim laid a special checking point and intercepted a Mahindra Scorpio car bearing registration number JK02CH-7821.

“During checking, police team recovered 40 grams cannabis from the possession of the two persons travelling in the car and arrested them”, SSP said, adding that the arrested persons were identified as Imran Ahmed, son of Ghulam Nabi Dhobi of Lower Malipath and Imtiyaz Ahmed, son of Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Shaheedi Mohalla District Kishtwar.

A case under FIR Number 120/2021 under Section 8/20 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Kishtwar and investigation started, SSP added.

Meanwhile, a team from Police Station Ramsoo led by ASI Javid Iqbal during checking intercepted a Xylo car bearing registration number HR55S-3905.

During checking, police team recovered 23 kilograms of poppy straw from the vehicle and arrested the driver, who was identified as Gurdeep Singh, son of Haryal Singh Rajput, a resident of Mahu, District Jalandhar Punjab.

During preliminary questioning, the driver confessed that he was illegally transporting the poppy straw from Kashmir to Jammu.

A case under FIR Number 59/2021 under Section 8/20 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Ramsoo and investigation started.