Approach road sinks, traffic suspended

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, May 31: The traffic was suspended and long queues of vehicles were seen on the Bani-Sarthal- Bhaderwah road after the approach road connecting to Asso bridge on Sewa river got damaged due heavy rainfall in Bani this evening. The local people noticed the washing away of a big portion of road connected to Asso bridge just four kms from Bani due to heavy rainfall and flash floods and they immediately informed the Bani administration.

After getting the information SDM Bani, Joginder Singh Jasrotia, Tehsildar Bani, Shiv Kumar and SHO Bani rushed to bridge site and took safety measures. They found that the bridge across Sewa nallah at Asso on Bani Bhaderwah road about four km from Bani town had sunk and damaged due to heavy rainfall and loaded vehicles passing through this bridge.

The Bani administration immediately suspended the traffic on bridge and stone blockage was raised at the entry of the bridge. The Border Road Organization (BRO) was also informed to immediately take necessary steps to restore the bridge for public movement.

The local people with their luggage and family member started movement on foot to reach their destinations. A big population on Bani-Sarthal and Bhaderwah road was badly affected due to closer of bridge. As it will takes few days to make alternative way out to restore the traffic on road. The Bani people are already facing numbers of problems due bad condition of road as land sliding and shooting stones on the road has made their life miserable.