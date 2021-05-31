BJP OBC Morcha organises blood plasma donation camp

Defeat pandemic with united efforts: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: BJP OBC Morcha led by Braham Jyot Satti, its JKUT president organised a blood plasma donation camp at SMGS, Hospital Jammu today.

Kavinder Gupta, former Dy CM , Yudhvir Sethi vice president BJP and convenor Sewa Hi Sangathan drive JK UT , Munish Sharma, All Morcha incharge BJP , Arvind Gupta, secretary BJP JK UT were present on the occasion.

Program was organised by Tarun Kumar, secretary and incharge blood plasma donation camp BJP OBC Morcha JK-UT and supervised by Sunil Prajapati publicity secretary and convenor, Sewa Hi Sangathan drive BJP OBC Morcha JK-UT.

Rajesh Dogra office secretary, BJP OBC Morcha JK-UT, Sudesh Kumar Executive Member BJP OBC Morcha JK-UT , Rakesh Mandal Vicky, Mandal president BJP OBC Morcha and volunteers of BJP OBC Morcha were present in the programme.

All COVID-19 SOPs were followed by organisers and public during the programme.

More than 30 people donated blood in this camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavinder Gupta complimented BJP OBC Morcha for conducting commendable social activities across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said in this hard time of COVID-19 second wave BJP OBC Morcha JK-UT is organising social tasks in entire UT and working as frontline warriors.

He said blood plasma can save a precious life in this wave of COVID-19.

He said this is time to unite and with unite efforts we will overcome this pandemic very soon.

He urged the general public to get vaccinated as drive for 18+ age groups has been started at various centers in JK UT.

He acclaimed the role of Braham Jyot and his whole BJP OBC team and said OBC Morcha is achieving new heights under the leadership of Braham Jyot.

Yudhvir Sethi also showed his utmost satisfaction over the working of OBC Morcha and said in this hard time the Morcha is providing helping to needy families.

He said India will overcome this pandemic very soon but in this hard time everyone is putting their best and helping needy people.

Munish Sharma said blood donation can save a precious lives and these kind of social tasks are boon to humanity.

Braham Jyot Satti complimented OBC team for commendable work and said Morcha is committed to work for society with the spirit of service to humanity.