Kathua police seizes heroin, illicit liquor; arrests 3

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, May 31: Acting tough against drug peddlers, district police Kathua have on the directives of SSP, Romesh Chander Kotwal recovered heroin like contraband in the jurisdiction of Kathua Police Station from two ladies hailing from Punjab at present Chack Drab Khan, Kathua. The duo was arrested.

Police said a team led by Inspector, Vijay Kumar, SHO Police Station (PS), Kathua under the supervision of DySP Headquarter Kathua, Shammi Kumar conducted a raid near Chack Drab Khan, Kathua and apprehended two suspected ladies namely Pooja, wife of Surjeet Lal and Shakuntla Devi, wife of Bui Lal both residents of Tadiwaal Punjab and at present Chak Drab Khan, district Kathua.

On their frisking respective police team recovered 28 grams of heroin like contraband from their illegal possession. A case FIR No. 270/2021 U/S 8/21/22 NDPS Act stands registered in Kathua Police Station and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, district police Kathua today recovered illicit liquor in the jurisdiction of Police Station(PS) Hiranagar and also arrested one person in this connection.

Police said a team led by Inspector, Anil Kumar Sharma SHO PS Hiranagar during patrolling duty near PHC Dinga Amb apprehended one suspect namely Bittu Ram, son of Chanda Ram of Kooper Kamashi. On his physical checking, one bottle containing approximately 05 litres of illicit liquor was recovered from his possession and bootlegger was arrested on spot. A case vide FIR No. 72/2021 U/S 48 (a) Excise Act was registered in the Hiranagar Police Station and further investigation has been initiated.