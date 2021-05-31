Deliver sports projects complete in all respects to public: Advisor Khan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 31: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today emphasised on delivering all projects to public that are complete in every respect. He asked the departments to ensure every allied facility is available at all the sports amenities constructed by them so that competitive national events are conducted in them.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Youth Services & Sports, Alok Kumar; Director General, Youth Services & Sports (YS&S), Dr. Saleem Ur Rehman; Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul; OSD to Advisor, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak; Engineers of the executing agencies and other officers of the sports departments.

Advisor Khan directed both the J&K Sports Council and YS&S Department to create the facilities that are of specifications of international standard. He asked them to approve each of such facilities created by the administrative bodies like FIFA, FIH, etc.

He further directed the authorities to upgrade all the facilities so that reputed sports events of nation could be conducted there. He impressed upon them to ensure having separate washrooms, fencing, parking, drinking water, watch and ward and other facilities available at each sports stadium for their proper upkeep and maintenance.

The Advisor asked the DG YS&S to identify the coaching staff to cater to the outdoor and indoor sports stadia constructed across different districts of J&K. He further directed them to look into deputation of managerial staff to different sports facilities for managing the activities like booking, registration of players and proper utilisation of these facilities in each district.

Moreover Advisor Khan asked them to make available the services of Physiotherapists and other turf maintenance curators at these state of art facilities for their optimum use and care. He asked them to create boarding & lodging facilities in each district for the players so that they don’t have to travel much for participating in the games held there.

The Advisor further directed the authorities to identify a patch of land in consultation with divisional administration for creating mega sports complex in valley on the analogy of Khel Gaon Nagrota, Jammu. He directed the executing agencies to adhere to deadlines fixed for each project and asked the officers to monitor the deadlines regularly.

The Advisor reviewed the progress and status of all the ongoing mega sports projects of J&K, sports projects taken up under PMDP, maintenance of sports infrastructure created to be completed in future. He asked them to clear the past liabilities where work has been completed satisfactorily and accelerate the pace on other ongoing works without compromising on the quality of work.