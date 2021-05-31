Modi Govt made path-breaking achievements: Chander Mohan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: BJP senior leader Chander Mohan Sharma today said that the Narendra Modi Government during last seven years has made path breaking achievements.

Addressing a zoom meeting of party activists today on the completion of seven years of Modi Government in office, he said during the seven years of Narendra Modi in office the world has witnessed the historical decisions and bold steps taken by him in the larger national interests.

He said the people of J&K have a reason of feeling more jubilant and joyful for the path braking and landmark constitutional decisions and political accomplishment by the Modi Government. He detailed in brief about some of the attainments in J&K which included abrogation of controversial Article 370 and 35 A of the Constitution of India.

He said Modi also tackled the situation very carefully despite there were provocative hurdles and threats of outbreak of unprecedented turmoil but nothing happened. He said the BJP’s doctrine of Sab Ka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas has been accepted by the people of the Valley and credit goes to PM and the BJP Government at Centre for the same.

He also highlighted various other bold decisions taken by PM including forcing the Chinese army to beat a hasty retreat from Ladakh where it had intruded in Indian territory. Besides, the Uri and Balakot surgical strikes are mile stones in the history of Indian defense, he added.