B K Singh designated as Principal Secy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: B K Singh, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, has been designated as Principal Secretary to the Government, SED.

A communication in this regard was forwarded by the General Administration Department, J&K to the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The officer, an IFS of 1989 batch, had requested for considering his designation as Principal Secretary in view of his promotion by the Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment, to the level of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Level 16 of the Pay matrix) with effect from July 1, 2021.

The Government of J&K examined the matter and with the approval of the Competent Authority, B K Singh has been designated as Principal Secretary, School Education Department, reads the communication No: GAD-SERV0KAS/73/2021-02-GAD, dated 31-05-2021.