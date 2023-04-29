Sheetal inaugurates Childcare Institute ‘Parisha’, adoption centre ‘Phulwari’ at Ramban

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Apr 29: Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda, who is on one day tour of Ramban district, inaugurated the newly opened Child Care Institution for Girls, ‘Parisha’ and Specialized Adoption Agency – ‘Phulwari’ here today.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, PO ICDS, Jahangir Hashmi, Deputy District Election Officer, Lal Chand, ACR-R, Giasul Haq, District Social Welfare Officer, Rahul Gupta, Tehsildar, CDPO, along with other senior officers were present on the occasion.

After inaugurating the Child Care Institution for Girls – ‘Parisha’, Commissioner Secretary went round the premises and inspected the facilities being made available there including rooms and pantry.

While distributing Shishu and Nutrition Kits under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Poshan Abhiyan among the beneficiaries at Chanderkote, Sheetal Nanda issued directions for convergence of Anganwari centres with those schools where kindergartens have been sanctioned within 200 metres of each other.

Deputy Commissioner assured Commissioner Secretary that an exercise shall be carried out to ensure that Anganwari Centres and new kindergartens which are in close proximity are converged in the larger interest of the children below 6 years of age.