J&K heads towards transformation with pace under Modi: Darakhshan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 29: A mega youth convention of Bharatiya Janata Party was held at Lasjin today.

Youth leader of BJP, DDC Member and National Haj Committee Member, Engineer Aijaz Hussain convened this event.

BJP National Executive Member and senior leader of the party Dr Darakhshan Andrabi chaired the convention. In his welcome address Engineer Aijaz hailed the youth of Kashmir for breaking the taboos and choosing BJP as their political future. He said that in the coming elections BJP will surprise other parties by its performance. The convention was attended by a huge gathering of the area.

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi inducted many prominent and energetic youth into the party’s youth brigade.

Later, in her address she said that the political narratives of the dynasts were based on `fakery’ and they only exploited the people of J&K for seven decades on their divisive parochial agendas. “Modi has grounded the fakeness of these new generation `kings’ by the practical people friendly visionary programmes and which is why all the sections of the society are now supporting Modi’s vision of transformation”, Dr Andrabi said.

She claimed that along with whole of the country, J&K too was also heading towards transformation at a magical speed. “Peace and stability had ensured way to progress and development in all sectors. Infrastructural boost is creating jobs, making lives comfortable for all without division or discrimination of creed, cast, religion, region or language. Now, days are gone when a common man was befooled by the dynasts and their crime partners on the pretext of religion, caste & region etc. We are now building a new J&K which is the adorable crown of India”, BJP National Executive Member said.

BJP leader and Ex- MLC Surinder Ambardar, BJP J&K Social Media & IT Incharge and spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia, BJP leaders Dr Rafi and Farooq Ahmad Reshi also participated in the convention.