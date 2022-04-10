‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ concludes at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Apr 10: The nine day long Shat Chandi Maha Yagya organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the Holy Shrine during ‘ Chaitra Navratras’ for universal peace, harmony, prosperity and health of humanity, concluded today with Purna Ahuti, on the auspicious occasion of Ramanavami.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; other officers and staff of the Shrine Board, besides pilgrims participated in Purna Ahuti and other religious ceremonies performed amidst Vedic Mantras on the occasion. The Shat Chandi Maha Yagya also telecasted live from 11.30 p.m. to 1.00 p.m. daily during these Navratras.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine wore a grandeur look during these Navratras. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Bhawan, Atka and the area surrounding it, tracks leading to the Shrine and the buildings nearby were profusely and artistically decorated with exquisite fresh flowers of varied varieties brought from various parts of the country and abroad. Besides, reception doors and pandals were installed in the Bhawan area. The entire Bhawan area was decorated with attractive and colourful lights. The breathtaking and festive decorations were a special visual delight for pilgrims who trek about 12 km from Katra to Bhawan.

Installation of Hi-tech Multipurpose Video Walls at various locations on the track for enabling dissemination of real time information to the visiting pilgrims in regard to the yatra added to the aesthetics of various locations on the track in these Navratras. The live telecast on these Hi-tech Multipurpose Video Walls would be the main attraction to the pilgrims.

Besides, elaborate arrangements were made for the pilgrims visiting the Holy Shrine included ensuring round the clock water and power supply all along the tracks and in the Bhawan Area, Sanitation and Sanitisation , Medicare and availability of special “fast related” food at the catering outlets of the Shrine Board. The Shrine Board also made arrangements for free food for the pilgrims at Tarakote Marg and Prasad Kendra at Sanjichhat.

For the ease and comfort of pilgrims, facilities like the accommodation, battery operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services were also operated smoothly. Adequate arrangements have also been put in place for ensuring hassle-free regulation of yatra. The pilgrims visiting the Holy Cave Shrine lauded the arrangements made by the Shrine Board for their facilitation.

Other special features of arrangements during these Navratras were bhajan and bhaint performances during morning and evening Atka Aarti by the renowned artists.