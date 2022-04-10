3 involved in theft held, stolen goods recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Apr 10: The police claimed to have solved a theft case in Poonch town with the arrest of three accused persons involved. The stolen money and cash was also recovered.

Giving detail, SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra said that on April 4, a case of theft was reported by Devinder Lal Sharma at Police Station Poonch, under FIR No. 61/2022 U/S 454/380/IPC. He also informed about the theft of cash and gold ornaments in the morning time.

Baksotra further said that after the complaint the police activated it’s intelligence and other sources to nab the thieves and after the specific input three accused were arrested. They were identified as Zairat Hussain, son of Manwer Hussain, resident of Potha in Surankote; Abas Khan, son of Mohd Ayoub Khan from Potha and Faheem Iqbal, somn of Mohd Azam, resident of Potha in Surankote.

SSP said that people must also remain vigil about these incidents and use CCTV’s in their homes/ shops and aware their neighbours before going out for days.

He said the police team recovered four gold bangles, 3 rings, one Tikka, two gold chains, three pars of ear rings, one pandle and cash Rs 25,000. SSP said that police was also taking other incidents of thefts seriously and will resolve them soon.