Tulip Festival held at Sanasar

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 10: To attract tourists to Sanasar, the Tourism Department, in collaboration with 8 Sherpa, today hosted Tulip Festival-2022 at one of the famous tourist destinations of Jammu Division.

The Main attraction of the festival was cultural programmes and sporting events like Tug of War, Zipline and Paragliding.

The event witnessed a series of scintillating cultural performances by the renowned and local artists of Jammu Division including Varsha Jamwal, which was highly applauded by one and all. The local PRIs and visitors coming from different parts of the country appreciated the Tourism Department and the 8 Sherpa organization for holding the Tulip Festival, 2022. The visitors also enjoyed adventure sporting events amid the scenic locations.

The PRIs and locals expressed their gratitude to the Floriculture department for developing a beautiful blooming Tulip garden at Sanasar which helped to attract tourist footfall in the early tourists season of March and April. Meanwhile, a huge number of Locals and tourists currently in Sanasar thronged to get a glimpse of the blooming tulips in the garden.