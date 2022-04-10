50 plus seats for BJP will transform J&K into a prosperous UT: Manhas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 10: Former Member-Parliament (Rajya Sabha) & Ex State President, Bharatiya Janata Party (J&K), Shamsher Singh Manhas today organised a “Karyakarta Sammelan” and addressed a gathering here at Muthi today.

While addressing the gathering Manhas asked the people to gear up for the Assembly elections which can be conducted any time after the final submission of Delimitation Commission’s report. He said people should come forward and support BJP in its mission to get 50 plus seats which will help them further to transform J&K into a prosperous UT.

Manhas also highlighted the various developmental schemes of Modi Government and directed all the party workers to help the people who are facing problems in getting Ayushman Cards, E-Shram Cards etc.

Manhas said that although this generation didn’t get a chance to take part in the freedom struggle, but still this generation has a chance to live and make sacrifices for the Nation. He said that Pt Nehru deliberately didn’t give enough space to Sardar Patel to look after affairs of J&K which led to present confusion created by certain unscrupulous elements.

Shamsher Singh Manhas voiced the commitment of BJP to fight for whole of J&K, what was once under the reign of Maharaja and charged Congress with looting and exploiting the Nation for continuously 70 years and said that they have no moral grounds for asking questions.

Those who were present in the meeting, included District President BJP ( Rural ) Rajinder Singh Chib, Mandal President Muthi-Paloura Mandal Suresh Khajuria, Councillor Ashok Manhas, Councillor Mohinder Bhagat, Councillor Rekha Manhas, Councillor Kuldeep Chib, Councillor Tripita Devi, Ex District President Sukhdev Singh Jamwal, Sarpanch Hari Saran, Ex Sarpanch Balbir Singh, Neeru Sharma, Sushma Manhas, Dushyant Singh, Joginder Chib and Satish Kumar.