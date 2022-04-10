SIA conducts raids in terror financing in Delhi, Haryana, Anantnag

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Apr 10: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) today conducted searches at multiple locations in a case of fund raising and financial assistance by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), based in Pakistan to its cadres and associates across India to further their activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is for the first time that the SIA carried out raids in Delhi and Haryana. Earlier, it had carried raids in Jammu and Kashmir only.

A spokesperson of the SIA in a statement said that it conducted searches at various locations across Delhi, Haryana and Kashmir in connection with militancy funding case FIR No.15/21 U/S 13, 21, 40 UA (P) Act, 120-B IPC Police Station CIK, Srinagar.

The statement read that the case relates to raising of funds by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and other militant organisations based in Pakistan and sending them to India as a part of a criminal conspiracy to spread militants in J&K and other parts of the country.

It read that on the basis of investigation and corroborated by technical evidence it was revealed that a LeT mastermind, based in Pakistan, has been facilitating and providing financial assistance to its cadres and associates to promote militant activities in the UT of J&K and other parts of country.

It said that technical evidences and banking transactions have established the identifications of three people and locations in Delhi, one person and location in Faridabad and two locations and persons in Anantnag, Kashmir.

“The technical evidences confirm that they are in constant touch with the Pakistan based mastermind. During searches conducted today, incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, Mobile Phones and documents, having bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized. Investigation of the case is in progress,” it read.

An official of the SIA said that the agency carried raids for the first time outside Jammu and Kashmir in Haryana and Delhi. He said that in both the places the houses of conduits were raided for suspicious transactions.

In Anantnag, raid was carried by the SIA along with CIK and SOG Anantnag and they were accompanied by Naib Tehsildar Mattan.

The raids were carried out in the houses of Hilal Ahmad Ganie, 30, who has fish, dairy and sheep farming business and his brother Manzoor Ahmad Ganie, 35 years, who is mason by profession. They are the sons of the Mohammad Yousuf Ganie of Shamsipora Mattan and he has involved in narcotics trade.

The houses were searched in connection with suspected transactions. The SIA team seized two mobile phones, one passbook and one Micro SD Card from the house of Manzoor Ganie and one cell phone, two passbooks, one Aadhar card, one pan card, one ATM, two leaves of cheques card registration certificate of shop from the house of Hilal Ahmad Ganie. Hilal has also a case registered against him in narcotics.