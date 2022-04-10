Saak immersed in river Tawi as Navratras culminate

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 10: Devotees of Goddess here today immersed holy Saak in the river Tawi to mark the culmination of nine holy days of Navratras.

The first Navratra started on April 2, this year and it was Ram Navmi today which is the ninth Navratra.

At Tawi riverside devotees were seen immersing holy Saak which is germinated form of barley seeds sown on the first Navratra along with lighting of a lamp using pure ghee to adore the Goddess.

The Saak is taken properly cared in all the Navratra days till it is immersed with respect.

The immersion ceremony was celebrated this time after a lull of two years as the celebrations remained dim in last two years due to COVID-19 pandemic widespread which claimed many lives across the world.

Saak immersion is a vital ritual performed during Navratras especially by those observing fasts in these nine days.

Reciting devotional songs many girls and women along with others started visiting the banks of river Tawi today right from the morning to immerse the holy Saak along with flowers and coins and offered to it.

There was a tight security arrangement around the river Tawi to prevent any untoward incident on this occasion.