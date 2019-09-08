Sham advises politicians not to politicise revocation of Art 370

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Former minister and BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma has advised the political people not to politicise revocation of Article 370 for the sake of politics as it will ensure speedy development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

While addressing meeting of BJP workers at Akhnoor, former minister expressed his concern over politicizing the issue of abrogation of Article 370. He further said that these politicians are doing politics for the sake of politics. He said Article 370 was a big hurdle in ensuring equitable distribution of funds and the co- developments of the State.

He further said that the people of the State were not deriving benefits of the Centrally sponsored schemes. Sham said that with the abrogation of Article 370, the people will get rid of the disparity which they were experiencing in allocation of funds for development, selection in jobs etc.

He advised the political leaders to rise above party politics and work for the National interest. Sham Lal termed the abrogation of Art 370 as second independence for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said abrogation of Article 370 would allow marginalized sections to get benefits of education and employment.

Sham said that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions. It will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country. These include progressive, egalitarian laws, Right to Education, reservation in education and employment for deprived communities and justice for daughters.

Former minister said that Art 370 and 35A were responsible for Jammu and Kashmir’s backwardness while only benefiting a select few like the separatists and their associates.

“With the restrictions removed, the tourism potential of the state will be fully realised with investment in tourist infrastructure will create more jobs. It touted film shootings, adventure and health tourism which will also benefit the rural economy, ” he maintained.