Private schools flay NEP 2019

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: One day interstate conference of leaders of Private schools was organized by National Independent Schools Alliance on ‘Draft National Educational Policy (NEP) 2019’ at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi.

General Secretary of the J& K Private Schools Association Jammu, Ajay Gupta, who represented as convener of North Region, said that the Increase in number of formalities by the Government on the one hand and declaring unaided private schools non profitable on the other hand will definitely stop the development of private schools and their functioning in newly created UTs of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh .

He appealed to the Government of India to be liberal for the low budget private schools functioning in the Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh Union Territories till adequate educational infrastructure is raised otherwise corporate class from other parts of the country will leave no stone unturned to get advantage to flourish themselves in this venture .

In the conference, organized under the chairmanship of NISA president Kulbhushan Sharma, State leaders from entire country showed a serious concern towards “NEP-2019” and said that new policies of the central Government were allegedly meant to encroach the internal autonomy of private schools at all the levels. This will promote the ‘Inspector Raj’ and open an additional channel of corruption at all the stages which should not be tolerated, they added.

“Keeping all coaching centers / tuition centers / tutorials having same nature of work away from “NEP – 2019” depicts the malafide attention of the Government as all rules and regulation are meant for private schools only,” they said.

The participating members demanded a review in “NEP-2019” in presence of the State leaders to form more effective and comprehensive education policy for the larger interest of the country. A strategy magazine for the campaign on NEP-2019 was also released by the members at the closure of the function.

Prominent members, who attended this conference, included Pradeep Gandhi (Secretary All India Ex MPs Association, New Delhi), Rameshwar Mengi (Vice President JKPSA), Sanjeev Luthra (Member central body JKPSA), Dr Reena Sangwan (Director Atulya), Deepak Khaitan (Goa), Bharat Malik (Maharashtra), John Xavier (Tamil Nadu),P C Deswal (N Delhi), S Madhusudhan (Hyderabad), S R Thomas (NISA, Delhi), H S . Sanghera (Haryana), Davinder Singh Arora (Chandighar), Sanjay Garg (Rajsthan), Anil Garg (Mumbai) and others.