Mid night crack down by Forest- Police team; 7 vehicles seized

Major bid to grab Forest land worth crores foiled

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: A major attempt to grab a large piece of Forest land worth crores in Chatta area of Sunjwan in Jammu area was foiled by a Forest and Police team in a joint operation during last night.

Official sources said that six big dumpers/ tippers and an excavator machine belonging to owner of a local private construction company were engaged by the land grabbers in Compartment No. 8 Chatta of Bahu Range, under Jammu Forest Division. Some people informed DFO Jammu at around 11 pm last night about the major land grabbing attempt by some people who had made such attempt about an year ago to grab over 50 kanals of land to raise flats on the Forest land in Chatta area.

It was told by the informers that many green trees have been cut and fallen and the levelling of Forest land by using JCBs was going on during night hours for the last few days. They also told that some lower Forest field staff members were knowing about the matter. The land grabbers had already breached the fence raised by Forest authorities.

DFO Jammu, Alok Kumar Maurya along with Range Officer Bahu, Naeem Naik and Forester Dewakar Singh rushed towards the spot and also requested SSP Jammu , Tejinder Singh for police assistance. Then, a Police team led by SDPO East, Rajinder Singh Rahi along with Sub Inspector Shahnawaz soon reached the spot and they set up a naka on Chatta – Sunjwan road.

Within half an hour, six Forest earth/ green wood logs laden dumpers coming from nearby Forest area were intercepted and seized by the team on account of violations under J&K Forest Act. The teams then reached the site of illegal earth cutting in forest area in Compartment 8/ Chatta and immediately stopped the work. They had already damaged more than 10 kanals of area and work on adjoining areas was going on. Many logs of fallen trees had also scattered there.

The team seized one excavator machine from the spot while operators and other people escaped from the spot taking advantage of darkness. The higher authorities of the Forest department were apprised about the situation and a detailed inquiry has been initiated into the matter. An FIR has also been lodged with the Chhanni Himmat Police regarding the matter.

Sources said that name of a private construction company owner from Jammu and few land grabbers of the area having connection with an influential political party has figured during preliminary investigation. Legal proceedings are being initiated by the concerned authorities against them.

DFO Jammu AK Maurya when contacted said that Forest Offence Report (FOR) has also been registered against the culprits. Moreover confiscation proceeding against the all seven vehicle were also initiate. He said till now no much clue about the land grabbers could be achieved as they escaped during mid night operation. But Police has registered a case and they are investigation.

SDPO East, Rajinder S Rahi, however, said vehicles seized belong to a local private construction agency. Some clues have been established by police teams, but it will be premature to divulge any name. The investigation was in progress and things will come to lime light shortly, the SDPO claimed.