Robbery case worked out, 2 arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Bahu Fort police worked out robbery case with the arrest of two snatchers and recovery of around Rs 5 lakh.

This was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Tejinder Singh while interacting with media persons here today. SP South Vinay Sharma was also present on the occasion.

Divulging the details, SSP informed that two traders Rajinder Pal Gupta and his brother Vinay Kumar Gupta on Thursday night around 10 pm were parking their car outside their house in Sector-4 of Trikuta Nagar when two motorcycle borne youth snatched the bag which the businessmen were carrying and escaped from the spot by taking advantage of the darkness. The bag contained cash around Rs 10 lakh.

Acting swiftly, a case under FIR Number 248/19 under Section 382 RPC was registered at Bahu Fort Police Station and hunt was launched to nab the robbers.

During the course of investigation, a team from Bahu Fort Police Station led by SHO Inspector Bishnesh Kumar worked over various leads and finally arrested one of the robber, who has been identified as Shahbaaz Parvez alias Saaji, son of Parvez Iqbal of Upper Gujjar Nagar District Jammu.

SSP Tejinder Singh added that during sustained questioning, Shahnawaz Parvez confessed about his involvement in the robbery case and also disclosed the name of his associate, who also has been arrested.

The arrested associate of Shahnawaz Parvez has been identified as Basit Khan, son of Mohammad Saleem, a resident of Manjakote, District Rajouri, at present Bhatindi, District Jammu.

Police team recovered Rs 5.10 lakh from the possession of the arrested persons and the bike bearing registration number JK02AB-3210, which was used to commit the crime has been seized, SSP said, adding that further questioning of the arrested persons is going on to ascertain their involvement in other robbery cases.

“We want to appeal the people to take every precautionary measure while moving with large amount of cash or jewellery”, he said.

Replying to a question about the menace of drugs, he said police have so far arrested 340 peddlers in Jammu district this year as against 350 last year.

“Ten notorious drug peddlers were also detained under public safety act this year, while the search is on for two others who are absconding:, the SSP said.

He also appealed to the people to install CCTV cameras outside their homes to help police to check criminal activities in the city.