All help will be provided to upgrade skills of SPOs in different fields: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 8: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh visited various police establishments in and around Leh and also visited some in forward areas of Neoma Fukste and Demchok bordering China.

DGP also addressed the police personnel at District Police Lines here, which was attended by the ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ AG Mir, DIG CKR VK Birdhi, SSP Leh Sargun Shukla, AIG (Welfare/Comm) PHQ Manoj Pandita, Principal Private Secretary to DGP Sham Lal and all GOs of Leh.

While addressing the officers and the jawans, DGP said that Police Headquarter will provide all possible support in shape of vehicles and necessary funds for housing and training of the personnel particularly SPOs. DGP on the spot sanctioned funds for a couple of jobs which the district intends to take up.

DGP said that SPOs are important members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police force and all help will be provided to upgrade their skills in different fields.

DGP also inaugurated a dinning hall in the District Police Lines.

Earlier speaking on this occasion ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ AG Mir said that allocation and plan for different construction jobs including the IRP Battalion at Leh have been allocated and the work is likely to start soon.

DIG CKR VK Birdhi in his address highlighted the innovative work undertaken by the district under the guidance of SSP and expressed his satisfaction over the functioning of the district police.

In her welcome address SSP Leh Sargun Shukla highlighted the working and functioning of her district in detail. She highlighted the achievements of the district during the past one year and also threw light on different civic action and awareness programmes conducted by the district.

Later, the DGP visited the India Reserve 25 Battalion Headquarters at Angling. An all women contingent presented ceremonial Guard of Honour to the visiting officer.

DGP also visited the Police Post Housing Colony and inspected various sections as also the Police Control Room in its premises.

Incharge of the post briefed the DGP about the crime rate and working of the post.

DGP directed the SSP to take up the repair and renovation of the structures in the premises. He assured that sufficient funds will be made available to the district.