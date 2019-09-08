Sat dedicates newly constructed washrooms to public at Vishwakarma Sabha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Promoting Swach Bharat Abhiyan of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, former Minister, Sat Sharma (CA) inaugurated newly constructed Washrooms here at Vishwakarma Sabha, Bakshi Nagar, Ward 28 today. A large number of people were present on the occasion. They including Management Committee of the Sabha, local residents and political activists of the area. Sharma dedicated newly constructed washrooms for use of general public and people who visit Sabha for various programmes.

Earlier, Sat Sharma had sanctioned an amount of Rs 14 lakh from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) during his tenure as MLA for construction of hall and other works in the Sabha. Also, Sabha members collected an amount of Rs five lakh from various donors in order to construct the Washrooms inside the premises. Four washrooms have been constructed in the Sabha which includes 2 washrooms for men and women each.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that the condition of the washrooms was not up to the mark and many people also complained about the same. So, keeping in view the interests of public and keeping the places of utmost importance intact in the society, the works had to be taken up by the Sabha Committee, he added.

Sharma said “such places hold religious importance in our culture and it should be our priority to keep such places in a good condition as people in bulk visit to these places on many occasions so it should be our duty to provide every type of facility to public at such spots”. He also appealed people to use the washrooms properly and keep them clean.

Rakesh Chalotra, president of the Sabha complimented the former Minister and appreciated his efforts for serving all segments of society equally and without any disparity.

