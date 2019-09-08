J&K decisions dominate Modi Govt’s 100 days achievements

Dreams of J&K, Ladakh people fulfilled: PM

Govt synonymous with national security: HM

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 8: Abrogation of special Constitutional provisions of Jammu and Kashmir, bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, implementation of laws for empowerment of SCs, STs, Minorities and 10 percent reservations for Economical Weaker Sections (EWS) of the Society in J&K figured prominently in ‘Path breaking decisions’ of Narendra Modi 2.0 Government in first 100 days, which the Government completed today.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar released a booklet in New Delhi this afternoon named ‘Jan Connect’ highlighting major achievements of Modi Government in first 100 days.

Significantly, DAILY EXCELSIOR, the largest circulated newspaper of Jammu and Kashmir, found mention on front page of Central Government’s ‘Jan Connect’ book, which published the newspaper’s story of August 6, 2019 titled ‘History re-written: Centre scraps Articles 370, 35-A; to bifurcate J&K into 2 UTs’.

The Central Government’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir were prominently highlighted in the book at the very beginning with first chapter titled ‘Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh-Crown of India’, dedicated to the State.

The Booklet contained a compendium of key decisions of the Government in 100 days.

“Modi Government in a historic step removed special provisions under Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir. Article 35-A of the Constitution was abrogated. The Government brings Jammu and Kashmir at par with other States and UTs. All provisions of the Constitution of India will now apply on J&K,” the ‘Jan Connect’ book of the Government of India mentioned in a full chapter dedicated to J&K.

It said local economy and job creation will get major boost in J&K with private investment and there will be better socio economic infrastructure in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Central Government’s booklet further said that provisions of 10 percent quota to Economically Weaker Sections of society will apply in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in jobs and educational institutions.

“Jammu and Kashmir now will be a Union Territory with a Legislative Assembly. Fulfilling age old dream, Ladakh will also be a Union Territory without a Legislative Assembly,” the ‘Jan Connect’ said.

It added that with the passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act 2019, 3 percent reservation in services and educational institutional available to the people living near the Line of Control (LoC) has now been extended to the people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

It also referred to the Central Government’s major decision on creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), paving the way for improved coordination and making the Armed Forces even more effective. The decision was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech.

Induction of eight AP-64E Apache attack helicopters into the Indian Air Force at Pathankot on September 3 also found prominent mention in the booklet.

Meanwhile, addressing an election rally at Rohtak in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “We know how to take challenges head-on. Be it the matter of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh or serious water crisis, 130 crore countrymen have started looking for new solutions.

“We are into fulfilling the dreams and expectation of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh with a new thinking. Because of your inspiration, such promises which were made during polls, have now been honoured”.

The Prime Minister’s reference was apparent towards abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir which ended special Constitutional provisions of the State. J&K was bifurcated into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Modi said it was because of the confidence of the people that the Government could take major decisions pertaining to the country’s security and made laws to deal with terrorism and protection of the rights of Muslim sisters (a reference towards triple talaaq.

“The country and the world have witnessed in past 100 days that India is challenging every challenge, whether it is decades old or is of future,” the Prime Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Central Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become “synonymous” with the national security, development and welfare of the poor besides being a “symbol of hope” for every section of the society.

“Within 100 days, the Government has taken several “historical decisions”, including abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370,” Shah, who also happens to be the BJP president, said in a series of tweets on completion of 100 days of Modi 2.0 Government.

Shah added that within 100 days of Modi 2.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several historic decisions, for which every Indian had been waiting since 70 years.

“Whether it was the decision to remove Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir or to free Muslim women from the curse of Triple Talaaq or strengthening nation’s security apparatus by amending the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, all these historic decisions are a result of PM Modi’s decisive leadership,” the Home Minister said.

Congratulating the Prime Minister and all Ministerial colleagues on the completion of historic 100 days of Modi 2.0, Shah assured the countrymen that the Modi Government will leave no stone unturned for development, welfare and security of the nation.