Shahpur Kandi project to be functional by 2022: Jitendra

JAMMU: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the landmark Shahpur Kandi Dam project, held up for over four decades, will finally become functional by 2022, most likely in the first half of the year, and will be a game changer, particularly for the border districts of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Dr Singh told media after his visit to the site where the construction work is in progress for the project in the vicinity of river Ravi. (AGENCIES)