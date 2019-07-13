NTA UGC-NET results 2019: Over 55K students qualify

NEW DELHI: A total number of 942419 candidates registered for UGC-NET examination results of which are declared by National Testing Agency on Saturday.

The UGC-NET June 2019 Examination was conducted by NTA between 20th and 26th June 2019 in two shifts per day across 237 cities in the country.

The examination was conducted in 81 subjects.

A total of 50,945 candidates qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor only while for JRF & eligible for Assistant Professor is 4756 candidates.

There were 615 examination centres across the country. (AGENCIES)