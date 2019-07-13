CISF recovers 1Kg gold lying unattended in IGI Airport washroom

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday recovered one Kg gold bar at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) lying unattended in one of the washrooms at T3 airport.

According to CISF, around 0335 hrs, the Force’s surveillance and intelligence team on a tip off at IGI Airport found a packet wrapped in black colour tape lying unattended inside the Gent’s washroom no 20 of International Arrival Reclaim Area of Terminal -3 building.

“The packet was screened by the CISF’s bomb detection team after ascertaining that there was no suspicious or dangerous item inside the bag, it was opened and one gold bar of around one Kg was recovered, the CISF spokesperson Hemendra Singh said. (AGENCIES)