India begin junior shooting World Cup campaign with two gold

NEW DELHI: Udhayveer Sidhu collected a double gold as India took pole position on day one of competitions at the Combined World Cup for junior shooters in Suhl, Germany.

Udhayveer shot 575 in the junior men’s 25m standard pistol event to lead a clean sweep for India as Adarsh Singh (568) and Anish Bhanwala (566) won silver and bronze respectively at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) tournament for rifle, pistol and shotgun shooters.

Udhayveer then combined with Adarsh and his twin Vijayveer Sidhu to also pick up the team gold in the event with a combined effort of 1707, a junior world record.

The team silver in the event also went to India as its second team comprising Anish, Rajkanwar Sandhu and Dilshaan Kelley shot a total of 1676 to finish behind their gold medal winning teammates.

India had five medals – two gold, two silver and one bronze — at the end of day one. China and Thailand are second and third with one gold medal each. (AGENCIES)