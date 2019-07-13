Four killed in road accident in Ramban

JAMMU: Four persons were killed and as many injured when a taxi met with an accident and plunged into a gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Police here said that a passenger taxi met with an accident this afternoon near Ukhral in which four persons died on the spot, leaving four others injured.

Police and locals rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

“Injured were shifted to the district hospital while more details were awaited,” police added. (AGENCIES)

