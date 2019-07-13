Shah directed officials to be high alert for floods; provide help to states’

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday directed the NDRF and all the agencies dealing with flood rescue and relief operations to remain on high alert so that they are able to handle any situation that arises.

Heavy rains and floods have affected Assam, Bihar and Meghalaya. While six people lost their lives in Assam, five died in Meghalaya and two in Bihar.

“The home minister has directed the NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force) and all officials concerned to remain on high alert to deal with any situation arising out of the floods,” Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told reporters here.

The directive was issued at a high-level meeting, chaired by Shah and attended by top officials.

Rai said the Home Minister also directed the Central Government officials to be in regular touch with the states which have been affected by the floods so far. (AGENCIES)