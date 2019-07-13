Robots to serve food at a restaurant in Kannur

KANNUR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Kerala, robots will serve food items to customers at a hotel which is slated to open from Sunday at Kannur.

Three five-feet-tall delivery robots imported from China will serve the ordered food items to the customers at ‘Be@KIWIZO’ restaurant located at Gopalan street near Kannur town.

Customers can make their food orders though tabs kept on their tables. Once the chefs make the order ready, the robots will deliver it to the corresponding customer table, said Malayalam Cine actor Maniyanpilla Raju, who is also a partner of the hotel, at a press conference here on Saturday.

The Robots are dressed up as females and they are named as Aleena, Helen and Jain. Each robot costs about Rs 15 lakh.

Another small robot, which is four feet height, is kept as a fun to attract children. This robot will walk, hug, dance and play with children, said Nizamudheen and Vineeth, who are also the partners of the hotel project.

Robots will also serve soft drinks from a cafe called “Juice box” and baking items from the cafe “Baking Mommy” to the customers. (AGENCIES)