Shah lauds Admn for successful Kheer Bhawani mela

NEW DELHI, May 29:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said over 25,000 devotees attended the Kheer Bhawani mela held on Jyeshtha Ashtami on Sunday in Kashmir and complimented the Jammu and Kashmir administration as well as the security forces for its successful completion.

The Kheer Bhawani mela began on May 26 and concluded on May 28 on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami for which devotees came to the temple in 107 buses from Jammu.

“The Kheer Bhawani Mela held on Jyeshtha Ashtami in Kashmir occupies a sacred place in the spiritual realm of the Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers. More than 25,000 devotees attended the Mela.

“I congratulate LG Manoj Sinha, CAPFs, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the local administration on the successful completion of the Kheer Bhawani Mela. May the divine grace of Maa Kheer Bhawani always be with us,” Shah tweeted along with a few pictures of the devotees.(PTI)