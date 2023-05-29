MVD, Traffic Police Doda conduct vehicle checking drive

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, May 29: Motor Vehicle Department Doda, along with Traffic Police conducted vehicle checking drive near Bagar area on Jammu-Doda National Highway (NH244).

ARTO, Rajesh Gupta and DTI along with the team of officials, inspected vehicles commuting on the NH244 (Jammu-Doda National Highway to enforce compliance to the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

The team asked the transporters to adhere to the traffic rules and carry valid vehicular documents. The Load carriers and public transport operators were specifically directed to operate within the prescribed carrying capacity mentioned in their registration certificates.

The ARTO warned that any driver found driving recklessly, overloaded, overcharging or violating route permits would face serious consequences. In such instances, their permits would be suspended or even cancelled altogether. This measure aims to ensure the safety and well-being of both drivers and passengers, as well as to maintain law and order on the roads of Doda District.

To heighten the surveillance and keep check on rash driving, the district administration is going to install CCTV cameras at Assar naka, Pul Doda Bridge. The groundwork has been completed and the cameras would be installed and used by the end of June.