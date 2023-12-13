Several steps taken under NEP-2020 in J&K: MoS Home

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 13: The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nitya Nand Rai said that under NEP-2020, UT of J&K has taken several steps for benefit of students.

These initiatives included uniform academic calendar, school complex system, common date sheets, simultaneous result declarations, transparent & digitized transfer policy, prioritizing foundational literacy, promoting multilingualism, adopting a flexible curriculum, enhancing teacher training, integrating technology, ensuring inclusive education, implementing assessment reforms such as moving towards continuous assessment system, introducing vocational education and fostering community engagement.

The Minister said this in a written reply to MP Rajya Sabha from J&K Gulam Ali Khatana who wanted to know status of education sector in J&K.

He said some of the Key reforms undertaken since 2020, as reported by UT of J&K included Translation of textbooks, local content infusion, revised curricular integration. Textbooks linked with audio-video content through QR Codes on Digital Infrastructure for knowledge sharing.

He said vocational education integration introduced in main courses along with introduction of new job roles.

Competency-based assessments implemented in classes 10th, 11th, and 12th and internal assessment introduced in class 10th with activity-based learning, the reply added.

The Minister said in the written reply that IT initiatives such as E-Office implementation, National Academic Depository through Digi Locker, and IT interventions for result declaration and examination processes.

Inclusive Education facilities and exemptions provided for Divyang/ Children with Special Needs students, including alternative courses, he added.

For dropout students, subject choice has been allowed in consonance with NEP guidelines for students enrolled in open schools and admission to Class 12th has been started in these schools for the session 2023-24.

The Minister said replacement of knowledge based questions by understanding and application based assessment at all levels of Board Examinations. Teacher’s handbook on early childhood care and education developed in collaboration with JK Board of School Education. Moreover training modules under National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) successfully completed. In 2022-2023, more than 60000 teachers were trained, he added.

Besides, National Achievement Survey (NAS) was conducted under the ambit of Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi in 2021 and five-year perspective plan for the implementation of National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat Mission and achievement of the goals of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy by 2026-27 has been prepared and rolled out by State Council of Educational Research and Training, he added.