Dr Jitendra informs Lok Sabha about ‘AI’ enabled grievance redressal

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 13 : The Government is using next generation “Artificial Intelligence”(AI) enabled technology to enhance capacity of the Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said today.

The Data Strategy Unit has also been established for root cause analysis of grievances and bringing systemic reforms, he said.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, these reforms have resulted in decrease in pendency and improvement in average time of disposal of Public Grievances. Ministries/ Departments have disposed of more than 1 lakh cases/per month for the last 16 months continuously. The pendency of PG cases in central Ministries/Departments stands at an all-time low of 0.63 lakh cases.

Among the 10 Step reforms to ensure effective redressal of public grievances formulated by CPGRAMS include breaking language barriers by making CPGRAMS available in all scheduled languages, benchmarking performances of Ministries/Departments, States/UTs through Grievance Redressal and Assessment Index (GRAI), publication of Monthly reports for both the Central Ministries/Departments and States/UTs, Feedback Call Centre for citizen feedback on quality of redressal, integration of various grievance portals of Central Ministries/States with CPGRAMS and expanding CPGRAMS outreach in rural India through Common Service Centers (CSC).

Dr Jitendra Singh said, redressal of Public Grievances was also one of the thrust areas of the Special campaign conducted by the Government on institutionalising Swachhata and reducing pendency in Government offices from 2 Oct -31 Oct. About 5,21,958 (99.4%) public grievances have been disposed of during the Special Campaign 2023.

The Union Minister said, in the year 2023 CPGRAMS portal has received 19.45 lakh citizen grievances (Up to 30 November 2023) and about 19.60 lakh grievances including backlog grievances have been disposed of.

Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) is a web-based portal where citizens can file their grievances pertaining to the Ministries/Departments of Government of India or States/UTs. Every Ministry and States have role-based access to this system. CPGRAMS receives about 20 lakh grievances on average every year from the public.