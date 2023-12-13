Indian constitution is not assimilation of foreign ideas: CJ

Constitution Day celebrated by JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 13: Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh High Court, Justice N Kotiswar Singh today said that the Indian constitution is not the assimilation of foreign ideas even though the words were foreign but the values of Indian Constitution are very much Indian.

Justice Kotiswar was speaking during a function organized by Department of Law, University of Jammu in collaboration with Adhivakta Parishad Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh to celebrate Constitution Day. The topic of the event was “Bhartiya Values and the Constitution”.

“The original Indian Constitution was hand written and some pictures were also drawn on it which were well pondered and it held significant value. The pictures were of Dharmachakra, Nataraj, Rani Lakshmi Bai and painting of several riots and exodus,” he added.

The Chief Justice added that the concept of justice was based on principle of Satyamev Jayate and fraternity on Vasudev Kutumbhkam and equality on the principle that no one is inferior, all are equal marching towards prosperity.

Guest of honour, Prof Umesh Rai (Vice-Chancellor, JU) spoke on Bhartiya values enshrined in preamble of Indian Constitution. He talked about dharma by which he meant responsibly and righteousness. He talked about the responsibility that teachers have towards the institution and the students.

Prof Rai draws the attention of the audience towards the dharma of the University by way of taking initiatives like College on wheels, where 780 girl students were taken on educational tour across length and breadth of the Country. He also spoke in detail about design your degree, which gives students the option to choose subjects of their choice.

DC Raina (Advocate General of J&K), who was also the guest of honour, spoke how constitution was demanded for the first time on 26th January 1930 and the journey, the constituent Assembly travelled till its enforcement.

Advocate Vikas Sharma (president, Adhivakta Parishad, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh) gave a brief introduction at the beginning of the event.

Earlier, Prof Satinder Kumar (Head, Department of Law, JU) in his welcome address also shared his thoughts on the topic.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Tahir Shamsi. Advocate Rohan Nanda conducted the proceeding of the function.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Justice Rahul Bhartti, Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul, Retd Justice M L Manhas, Prof Arvind Jasrotia (Rector, Kathua Campus), Prof Prakash Antahal (Dean Students Welfare), Dr Vijay Saigal (president, JUTA), faculty members of Dept of Law and the Law School, officers of High Court, Advocates from District and High Court, students and scholars.