Azad launches ‘Pride of J&K’ magazine

* Lauds Lincoln Society for offering free education to girls

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 13: The former Chief Minister of J&K and DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today lauded the Abraham Lincoln Society of International DPS Jammu for working on women empowerment and offering free education to under privileged girls.

Azad said that the society is doing a social service that would not only empower the women folk of our society but will help in empowering the society in general since women has an integral and tremendous role in shaping our society.

” I am happy to know that your society (Abraham Lincoln) is serving the crucial part of our society. Educating a women means educating a family and empowering the society in general. Because she is an inevitable and dominant force among us,” he said while launching a magazine of the society titled `Pride of J&K’.

The magazine has featured 50 personalities of Jammu from various walks of life who have contributed to the society.

Azad while launching the magazine said that it is the duty of every citizen to promote, remember and teach our future generations about the people and personalities who have contributed and sacrified for us.

” The way this magazine has been carried out where the names of all our heroes in various and diverse fields have been profiled is a greatest thing that we can do to acknowledge their services. I congratulate you for this great endeavour,” Azad remarked.

The others who were present on the occasion including former Minister and party general secretary RS Chib; Provincial president Jugal Kishore, Salman Nizami, Swarn Chowdhary and others.