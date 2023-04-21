Several engineers promoted, shifted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: The Government today ordered promotions, transfers and postings of Public Works (Road & Building) Department engineers.

As per an order issued in this regard, engineers Prithi Pal Singh, Subash Kotha, and Sandeep Kumar Dogra, have been given the look after charge as incharge Superintending Engineers while engineers Rakesh Bhatti, Javed Ahmad Tantray, KK Chopra, Raise Maqbool Masoodi, Dalip Wali, Atul Chib, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Farooq Khan, Manoj Gupta, Vikas Mahajan, Tariq Bashir, Ansar Hamid Sheikh, Reyaz Ahmad Khan, Vishal Mahajan, Jagtar Kishan Singh, Amitabh Manhas, Hakeem Mushtaq Ahmed, Narinder Sharma, Chander Sheikhar and Riyaz-ul-Hassan have been placed as incharge Executive Engineers (Mechanical).

The order further said that engineers Hadayet Ullah, Paramveer Singh, Asma Rashid, Gourav Sharma, Gowhar Nazir Bhat, Rakesh Kumar Tickoo, Saqib Javid Qadri, Manzoor Ahmed Haji, Rafi-ul-Maqbool Dar, Rahul Sharma, Sameer Ashraf, Punit Pal Singh, Dharamveer Singh, Anshu Akash Gupta, Sheikh Nissar Ahmed, Farooq Ahmed Chopan, Gagan Deep Dutt, Zulfikar Ahmad Siddiqui, Kuldeep Kumar Khajuria, Bhanu Partap Gupta, Sheikh Shameem Ahmad and Mohammad Latif Poswal have been placed as incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (Mechanical).

While engineer Mushtaq Ahmed has been placed as Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) engineers Sajad Rafiq Sofi, Amjad Qureshi, Fayaz Ahmed Wani and Tariq Ahmed Veeri were placed as incharge Assistant Engineers (Civil).

Consequent upon the promotion of the engineers, Government also ordered transfers and postings of engineers.

As per the order, services of engineers Prithi Pal Singh, Sandeep Kumar Dogra and Subash Kotha have been placed at the disposal of Jal Shakti Department (JSD) and SPD.

The order said that service of incharge Executive Engineer (Mechanical) Rakesh Bhatti has been placed at the disposal of Jal Shakti Department, Javed Ahmed Tantray at the disposal of M&CH Srinagar, KK Chopra at the disposal of Jal Shakti Department, Raise Maqbool Masoodi at the disposal of H&UDD for further posting in MCD, Dali Wali at the disposal of JSD, Atul Chib at the disposal of JSD, Manzoor Ahmed Dar at the disposal of JSD, Mohammad Farooq Khan at the disposal of JSD, Manoj Gupta at the disposal of JSD, Tariq Bashir has been transferred to the office of Chief Engineer (Mech) MED, Kashmir, Vishal Mahajan to MH&CH Jammu, Jagtar Kishan Singh at the disposal of JSD, Amitbah Manhas at the disposal of JSD, Hakeem Mushtaq Ahmed at the disposal of JSD, Narinder Sharma has been transferred and posted to MED, Udhampur, Chander Shekhar at the disposal of JSD, and Riyaz-ul-Hassan at the disposal of H&UDD.

Assistant Executive Engineer Hadayet Ullah has been transferred and posted to Xen MED, Doda, while services of engineers Paramveer Singh, Asma Rashid, Gourav Sharma, Rakesh Kumar Tickoo, Saqib Javid Qadri, Manzoor Ahmed Haji, Rahul Sharma, Sameer Ashraf, Punit Pal Singh, Dharmveer Singh, Anshu Akash Gupta, Sheikh Nissar Ahmed, Gagan Deep Dutt, Rais Ahmed Laway, Rajeev Kumar, Zulfikar Ahmad Siddiqui, Kuldeep Kumar Khajuria, Bhanu Partap Gupta, Sheikh Shameem Ahmad, Mohammad Latif Poswal, Gulzar Ahmed Wani, Ajay Singh, and Altaf Hussain Najar, have been placed at the disposal of JSD while services of engineers Farooq Ahmed Chopan, and Gowhar Nazir Bhat have been placed at the disposal of H&UDD.

Further, service of engineer Devinder Paul Singh, has been placed at the disposal of H&UDD for JDA Jammu, Shetal Attri has been transferred and posted in JSD, Romesh Kumar Sharma in MED Kathua, Mushtaq Ahmed at the disposal of Chief Engineer MED, Jammu, Ajay Kumar Gandotra posted to Xen, MH &CH Division Jammu, Abid Bashir Wani at the disposal of Jal Shakti Department, and Sadiq Mohammad posted in MED SD, Ramban.