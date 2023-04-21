DG BSF reviews situation in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: BSF Director General S L Thaosen reviewed the security situation along the International Border (IB) on the Jammu frontier today, officials said, a day after a terror attack in Poonch near the LoC killed five Army personnel.

The Border Security Force’s chief arrived at the frontier headquarters in Jammu to take stock of the security situation, they said.

He was welcomed by Additional Director General (ADG), Western Command, P V Rama Sastry and IG BSF D K Boora and other officers.

Boora gave a detailed presentation to the DG, covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination on the Jammu IB & Line of Control in the wake of the terror attack on Thursday, they said.

The IG briefed the Director General about the general security scenario in the area of operation, covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination on the IB on the Jammu frontier, they said.

The BSF DG also talked to the Field Commanders about recent threats being faced by the BSF on the LoC and the IB.

A special emphasis was given to the domination on the LoC and the IB in the wake of recent incidents in Jammu and Rajouri areas, they said.