Several docs, scribes, others get ‘Duggar Gaurav Samman’

Swadeshi Sanatan Sangh convention

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Several doctors, media-persons, sports persons and others in the field of social services were honoured for their outstanding/distinguished services in their respective fields during a Provincial level convention organised by Swadeshi Sanatan Sangh (Bharat) at Dr B R Ambedkar Auditorium, Bikram Chowk here today.

Padamshree Prof Vishavmurti Shastri was the chief guest on the occasion, Param Veer Chakra, Capt Bana Singh presided over the convention while JCCI president Aruna Gupta was special guest. National president of Swadeshi Sanatan Sangh, Mahipal Singh Khainwar, Dr Dinesh Upadhyaye chief patron, Dr Devender Yadav national general secretary, Sandeep Gupta – state convenor, co-conveors Rajesh Sharma and Sudhanshu Sharma besides others graced the occasion.

The chief guest and others stressed the need to create awareness among our children and young generations about the true history of our country, Sanatan dharma and rich culture and traditions of our country. They referred to the Lord Macaulay and Britishers who caused massive damage to our thousands years old very rich Education system and Gurukuls in the country. They regretted that after Independence, the previous governments glorified invaders like Mughals and neglected great kings and great warriors of the country. They stressed upon the need to prefer country made products and promote moral education among the children.

Later, several media- persons, medicos, sports persons and social activists were awarded with `Duggar Gaurav Samman’. Prominent among them included DIG BSF Dr K S Kumar, Devinder Batra -Chairman ASCOMS, Gopal Sharma- Spl Correspondent from Daily Excelsior, Rohit Jandial from Dainik Jagran, Harbans Nagoke, Surinder Sharma and Lalit Khajuria from Electronic Media, Dr Parveen Yograj, Dr (Maj) Bharat Bhushan, Dr Sachin (Ayurveda) from Patanjali, Parveen from Muskan Foundation, Rohit Badyal, Rajinder Gupta, Dr Vikas Padha, Dr Gotam Goel, Dr Dushyant, Parveen Sharma, Charandeep Singh (Sports) and Himanshu Gupta (Sports) and others.