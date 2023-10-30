Good public response to BJP’s Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyan: Vibodh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: BJP’s Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyan is currently being implemented in full swing in J&K with massive participation of common people which is addressed by young BJP leaders. These remarks were made by J&K BJP general secretary and former MLC, Vibodh Gupta while addressing a meeting of the party leaders and workers of Talab Tillo Mandal at Jammu.

He asserted that the UT of J&K has a special place in the heart of PM Modi and with his commendable efforts today peace and prosperity is visible in J&K. Giving further details about this ambitious initiative of BJP in J&K, Vibodh said that he is thrilled to announce that presently 150 youth who have been trained through a yuva workshop are actively leading this Abhiyan in different parts of Jammu & Kashmir. He further added that this Abhiyan is aimed at fostering direct voter engagement with youth and is set to create a remarkable impact on every citizen of the society.

The Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyan will empower citizens with information, exchange of ideas and will strengthen the democratic process. During the meeting Vibodh also informed that the main focus of the Abhiyan is on various developmental initiatives of the Modi Government after 5 August 2019. The campaign will last till January 15, next year and during this campaign BJP aims to bridge the gap between citizens and Government and will create a platform for open dialogue on various issues that matter most to the people, Vibodh highlighted.

Vibodh asked all the citizens of J&K specially the youth to actively participate in the Abhiyan and make their voices heard.

In his address Keshav Chopra, Mandal president, said that BJP believes that an engaged and informed electorate is crucial for vibrant and responsive democracy.

The meeting was also addressed by Sanjay Baru, councillor and he said that through this initiative, the party aims to further its commitment in serving the people and building a better J&K for every section of the society.

Prominent among others who were present in the meeting included, Shakti Kendra Parmukh Rakesh Sharma, Booth president, Kewal Krishan Sharma, Incharge Ashok Wazir and others.