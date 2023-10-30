Physics Wallah starts Vidyapeeth in Jammu city, gives scholarships

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Physics Wallah (PW), a leading unicorn Ed-Tech Company that has played a pivotal role in democratizing education at scale in India, has launched a new tech-enabled offline center, PW Vidyapeeth, in Jammu city where classes for this academic session will commence in November 2023 for NEET 2024 aspirants.

A handout stated that admissions for the next session has also started and JEE & NEET aspirants can visit for counselling and admission inquiries for foundation courses for classes 8th, 9th & 10th and JEE & NEET courses for classes 11th &12th along with droppers batch.

A mega felicitation drive was conducted today to felicitate top rank holders of PWNSAT and more than 200 toppers from Jammu participated in the event and availed scholarships from Physics Wallah Vidyapeeth Jammu.

PWNSAT was conducted in online and offline mode and the test was conducted in more than 250 schools in Jammu province with a total participation of 35000 students.

Scholarships worth Rs. 200 crore, cash prizes worth Rs. 1.50 crore and goodies were distributed to more than 10,000 scholarship winners pan India and the test saw an overall participation of more than 15 lakh students in the country.