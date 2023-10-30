Natrang stages play ‘Sarkari Daftar Ka Ek Din’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Theatre group ‘Natrang’ here today staged Hindi play ‘Sarkari Daftar Ka Ek Din’ written by Laxmikant Vaishnav and directed by Neeraj Kant.

The play opens at a Government office where all the employees are shown working in their own style. As they have job security, no one bothers to exercise punctuality. They have their own reasons to modify the rules and regulations as per their personal convenience.

Common vices like red-tapeism, nepotism, favouritism, corruption, absenteeism and sycophancy which are generally associated with such offices are prominently shown in the play.

The office has a peon who listens to none as no one can remove him from his permanent job and no one, even the boss, has courage to say anything to him as he has their secrets and thus he exploits them at appropriate times.

Everyone in the office has weakness and each one is busy in exploiting that just to implement personal agenda. The only person who musters respect from this stubborn peon is an official who is relative of a minister who works fearlessly as being the relative of a Minister no one could harm him in any manner.

On the top of it, the Head of the Department, who was supposed to maintain integrity and punctuality of the office, himself shirks from his duties and remains absent from the office to cater to his personal merry making engagements.

To the dismay of all, a vigilance officer conducts a surprise raid and finds no one in the office without any information and orders suspension of all the absconders. By the time this new situation could establish the faith of good governance, the raid by a vigilance officer turns out to be dream and the fate of working of the Government office continues to be same.

Artists who performed in the play were Sunny Mujoo, Vishal Sharma, Abhimanyu Choudhary, Sumit Singh Bandaral, Mehak Chib, Anand Verma and Munish. Lights were operated by Neeraj Kant, music by Kushal Bhat and the show was coordinated by Mohd. Yaseen.