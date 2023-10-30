BJP to take Modi Govt schemes to doorsteps of people: Randhawa

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Former Legislator and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leader, Vikram Randhawa said that the motto of the BJP is to take the schemes of the Modi led Government at the doorstep of the people.

He stated this while interacting with the prominent personalities from Nawan Assembly Segment of Rajasthan. Former Legislator, Vikram Randhawa is camping in Rajasthan for the campaign of the BJP candidates for the forthcoming elections.

“Developed as part of the Government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana or SSY is a welfare scheme designed for the girl child. Investing in this child insurance plan allows parents or legal guardians to ensure financial security for a girl child aging ten years or below. Under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, an account in the name of the girl can be opened across any of the private and public Sector banks for 21 years. The tenure of investment under SSY is 21 years, starting from the account’s opening date”, the former Legislator added.

He said that Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a saving scheme by Government of India, which is aimed at the betterment of girl child in India. It is launched to help parents build a fund for the higher education and other expenses of their girl child, he stated.

“Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, also referred to as SSY, is a deposit scheme made especially for the girl child. This scheme was introduced to ensure a financially secure future for the girl child”, the former Legislator said.

Former legislator informed the people that various flagship schemes were launched by the Central Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

“People of Rajasthan have pinned hopes on BJP as they know that this is the only party, which works for the people”, former Legislator said and appealed to the people of Rajasthan to vote for BJP candidates in the forthcoming elections, so that a big change can be made in the society for their benefit.