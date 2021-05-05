Hurriyat Leader Ashraf Sehrai Passes Away

SRINAGAR: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai who was facing detention under Public safety Act (PSA) passed away after a brief illness at GMC in Jammu.

Sehrai who was admitted at GMC in Jammu on yesterday after his health started deteriorating at Kot Bhalwal jail, where was facing detention under Public Safety Act (PSA) passed away this afternoon, his son Muhajid Sehrai confirmed.

Sehrai was born in 1944 in Tekipora village of Lolab Valley in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sehrai completed his primary education in his hometown Tekipora and secondary education from Sogam Lolab High School in 1959. After clearing secondary examination, he moved to Uttar Pradesh where he did Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Urdu from Aligarh Muslim University.