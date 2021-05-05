I&C Deptt Jammu establishes 24/7 Oxygen War Room

JAMMU: The Industries and Commerce (I&C) Department Jammu today established ’24/7 Oxygen War Room (Control Room) at Udhyog Bhawan, Rail Head Complex here to monitor/manage the supply and distribution of Oxygen within Jammu Division.

Madhur Anand, Jr. KAS has been nominated as the Nodal Officer for the control room and the concerned public has been advised to contact the same on numbers 9469593931 and 9469593933 in case of emergency.

The war room will be in constant touch with the consumers and suppliers of the oxygen and will take immediate necessary steps whenever needed.