SPO arrested for opening gunshot in marriage ceremony in J&K’s Rajouri

RAJOURI: A Special Police Officer has been arrested for allegedly opening a gunshot during a marriage ceremony in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“A Special Police Officer, engaged as PSO of a local Municipal Chairman, was arrested and booked for opening fire on Tuesday night in a marriage ceremony,” Sheema Nabi, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri said on Wednesday.

She said that a case has been registered under relevant sections.

The dispute allegedly erupted with some youth in the function for not wearing a mask.

“The SPO has been identified as Avanish Sharma while no injury has been reported in the incident,” said police.

The SPO is arrested and the further matter is being investigated, police added.