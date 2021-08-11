Separatist elements still giving oxygen to militant outfits: DGP

* Security forces alert to scuttle terror strikes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: Asserting that hundreds of properties linked to separatists supporting militants have been seized in Jammu and Kashmir, DGP Dilbag Singh today said such elements are still “giving oxygen” to terror outfits in the Union Territory.

He warned that those involved in supporting and sustaining militancy would not be spared.

During his visit to Kishtwar district where he reviewed the security situation ahead of Independence Day, Singh told the media that the recent multiple raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in 14 districts of Jammu and Kashmir were successful.

“Jamaat, Hurriyat and other separatist elements have been very active in Jammu and Kashmir. In fact, they have been responsible for sustaining the terror machinery for a pretty long time. They are still resorting to certain activities to give oxygen to terror outfits and to support the terror structure in J&K,” the police chief said.

Dilbag said police and other security agencies are keeping a close eye on all such elements, and the NIA in coordination with police has carried out a very large number of raids at various places in this connection.

“Those raids have been very successful and we have been able to lay our hands on valuable devices and inputs which will be very helpful for our investigation,” the DGP said, adding more such actions are likely to follow in the future.

Asked about PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti describing the NIA raids against JeI as “self-goal” for the Centre, he said, “Irresponsible statements from some people do not mean that the police and other security agencies are there to harass people.”

“We are actually there to support and help people and create better security environment but those who are involved in supporting and sustaining militancy will not be spared,” the DGP said.

Responding to a question about any plan to confiscate the properties of JeI members, Singh said “this has already happened as a very large number of properties has been confiscated after Jamaat was banned”.

“More such properties, when we establish that these were being used for supporting terror structure and terrorism, will face the same action… Hundreds of such properties have already been seized so far,” Dilbag said.

Meanwhile, just days ahead of the Independence Day, Dilbag disclosed that Pakistan-based terror outfits, including the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), are planning major strikes in the Union Territory, while asserting that the security forces are alert to thwart any such attempt.

He also said anti-terrorism operations are going on in both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir and the security forces are keeping a tight vigil to frustrate Pakistani attempts to lure youngsters into committing terror activities.

“There are reports that Pakistani terror outfits like LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and JeM are looking for an opportunity to carry out major terror attacks in the Jammu region as well as in the Kashmir region.

“Our forces are alert and the police are working in close coordination with the intelligence agencies and other security agencies. I am confident that we will be able to thwart such designs of the terrorists,” the police chief said.

After visiting Rajouri the previous day, the DGP reached Kishtwar today morning to review the security situation ahead of the Independence Day in the district that saw repeated attempts by the ultras to revive terror activities.

On the arrest of two newly-recruited HM terrorists from the Dachhan area of the district two days ago, Singh said, “It is an ongoing process. The operations are going on all over the Kashmir and Jammu regions.”

“In Rajouri, two militants were eliminated in a joint operation by the police and the Army in the Pangai area. There are reports about the presence of more militants in the area who have crossed over from Pakistan,” he added.

The DGP said Pakistan and agents sponsored by the country are trying to activate certain Overground Workers (OGWs) of terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Kishtwar police was keeping track of such elements and they were able to lay their hands on some of them who had joined terrorist ranks and were just about to go active and resort to acts of terror,” he said, referring to the arrest of the two newly-recruited terrorists from Dachhan.

Lauding the police and other forces working in the district, Singh said, “They are also on the lookout for some others who are hand in glove with the elements (terrorists) working in Kashmir.

“They have expressed their desire to join militant ranks and resort to terror violence. I am sure the police and the security forces will be able to take care of them.”

He said Pakistan and the agents sponsored by it are looking out for those who could be involved in terror activities and “hunting for people” in Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and some parts of Reasi district in the Jammu region.

“Our police and intelligence agencies are keeping a watch and we know the way to crack down on them,” the DGP said.

He said the support structure, which includes separatists and elements working with Pakistan-based terror outfits, are active along with those who are misusing the social media to lure youngsters into terrorism, but “we are countering the adversaries who are misguiding and misleading the youngsters”.

“Our effort is to ensure that those boys who are being lured into terrorism, despite joining terrorist ranks, are brought back and given a chance to return home. We have been successful as 40 such youngsters were reunited with their families even after being caught in live encounters,” Singh said.

Asked about his message for the youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag said the Centre and the Union Territory administration sincerely want that a turnaround in the security situation paves the way for lasting peace and development.

“The security situation is now better in Jammu and Kashmir. The youngsters should focus on their education, their future and also support their parents,” he said.