Havaldar killed in DPL Kathua clash

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: A Police Havaldar was killed when police personnel reportedly clashed inside the District Police Lines (DPL) in Kathua late tonight.

SSP Kathua Ramesh Kotwal told the Excelsior that on return from duty a couple of police personnel clashed over some issues in the DPL.

One of the constables opened firing killing other on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Havaldar Mohammad Yunus of Reasi.

Accused has been arrested and further investigations are on.

Reasons behind the clash couldn’t be ascertained immediately.