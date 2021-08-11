Govt has formed Committee for case-by-case review of ‘detained’ politicians : LG

‘Those booked for terror funding, militancy can’t be released’

J&K close to PM’s heart, his major contribution in development

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that a high-level Committee headed by Home Secretary (Shaleen Kabra) has been formed to review cases of political persons but maintained that there is hardly any political prisoner and that those booked under CrPC, IPC for terror funding and militancy can’t be released.

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has repeatedly been saying that there has been no further headway after June 24 All Party Meeting (APM) called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

In an interview with the India Today, Sinha was asked the Prime Minister has said a Committee will be formed to examine and release politicians who are still under arrest and when this committee will be formed?

He responded saying there are two categories of detentions–political persons and those booked under certain laws like CrPC, IPC for terror funding and militancy.

“Those booked under laws can’t be released. No political person is a prisoner now. Despite this, we have formed a Committee on the instructions of Home Minister (Amit Shah). The Principal Secretary Home (Shaleen Kabra) is heading the Committee and will look into the matter on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

On whether after Modi’s June 24 meeting, the political process has started and what is the outcome, the Lieutenant Governor said the political process shouldn’t be linked to the Prime Minister’s meeting alone as it had been in the works.

“When I was given the responsibility, the Prime Minister told me that dialogue should continue and urgent steps should be taken to strengthen grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. So, we had already started that process,” he said.

On Modi’s slogan at the All-Party Meeting that he wants to remove ‘Dilli Ki Doori (distance from Delhi) as well as ‘Dil Ki Doori’ (distance between hearts) and that how it will be achieved, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir is very close to the Prime Minister’s heart.

“I have been regularly meeting the Prime Minister on Jammu and Kashmir matters. What is being seen here is mostly the contribution of the Prime Minister. Whenever I meet him, he asked whether a certain highway has been built, a certain tunnel is ready and funds meant for the District Development Councils (DDCs) have been transferred,” he added.

Asserting that 4 to 4.5 million domiciles have been issued in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha asked: “Are there any outsiders among them? Rumour mongering and inciting emotions should stop, Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards the mainstream of the country. The people want development and employment but some people don’t want peace and prosperity because of the vested interests”.

Sinha said that in next two or three years “we will definitely achieve peace, development, democracy and create employment for the youth”.

Declaring that anti-national activity will not be allowed, he, however, said that honour and dignity of the common people were never attacked and nor will it ever happen. “Dignity of every citizen will be protected”.

On corruption, the Lieutenant Governor said it has not only been reduced but it has been stopped. This has become a problem for lot of people, he added.

“The system has changed. No one can say there is corruption in the top echelons. Many of those who are corrupt have gone to jail. We have attached properties of people. We are not merely talking of zero tolerance towards corruption, we are acting on it,” he added.

Regarding Government stand on abrogation of Article 370, Sinha said Article 370 has been repealed and there is no doubt left about the position on it.

“One should wait for final judgment of the Supreme Court. If a matter is sub judice, it is unconstitutional and illegal to create an atmosphere in favour or against it among the public,” he added.

To a question on restoration of Statehood and conduct of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said nobody is saying that the State will not be forced. Both the Prime Minister and Home Minister have said that Statehood will be restored at an appropriate time and we should wait for that, he added.

“How can elections be held without delimitation. Let delimitation happen. What follows–election or Statehood–is a million-dollar question,” he asserted.