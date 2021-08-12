No permit needed to visit Ladakh

To give a boost to domestic tourism, the Union Territory Government of Ladakh has decided to do away with the need for an Inner Line Permit (ILP) or an official travel document for all Indian nationals to visit those areas of Ladakh which are classified as protected. These areas, it may be noted , are the ones bordering China and Pakistan , unfortunately both hostile to India . These restrictions, though in force for many years, primarily in respect of the security concerns, are now being felt unnecessary if not entirely redundant. That is not because there was any dilution in the levels of the hostilities with these two countries especially with China with which a faceoff is still existing in Eastern Ladakh, but due to host of reasons , namely security apparatus being more powerful and to explore and put to use these areas for tourism as they carry lot of potential, these restrictions, therefore, have now been removed. It is to be noted that Indian tourists visiting areas like beautiful Nubra Valley, Pangong Lake, Tsomoiri Lake and the Aryan Villages etc in Ladakh needed prior permission from district authorities . On the other hand, the restrictions shall remain in force for those foreigners desirous of visiting these areas which means that they have to continue to obtain the ‘Protected Area permit’. However, one relaxation in respect of the validity from seven to 15 days given vide the significant decision taken by the UT Ladakh government in this regard must be hailed by such section of tourists who now shall have enough time to visit more scenic areas of Ladakh