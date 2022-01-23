Senior PDP leader from Poonch Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest

JAMMU, Jan 23: Senior People’s Democratic Party leader and ex-MLC from J&K’s Poonch district, Yashpal Sharma died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest last night, family sources said on Sunday. He was 76.

Known among his followers as ‘Sher-e-Poonch(lion of Poonch), Sharma was considered a veteran voice in the PDP.

He is one of the most prominent leader of Poonch who lead the 1978 agitation Historical Poonch agitation famous was held to protest against step motherly treatment with Poonch by the State Govt. There was large scale of un- employment almost of educated youth was jobless. After that massive agitation the state govt have to take step back and give jobs to the educated youth of Poonch. (Agencies)